The town of Ferdinand is inviting residents and businesses to participate in a festive Christmas Decorating Contest. Sponsored by Framing Ferdinand, this annual event encourages the community to showcase their holiday spirit through dazzling decorations.

Prizes include $200 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third, awarded to the top displays judged on overall creativity and festive charm.

Participants can register online or pick up a sign-up sheet at any local Ferdinand merchant. The deadline to enter is Friday, December 13th, with judging set to begin on December 16th.