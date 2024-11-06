The Paoli Police Department recently expressed gratitude to the dedicated members and affiliates of its Community Advisory Board. This board provides valuable insights and recommendations to enhance the department’s community perception, service, and outreach programs. Their volunteer efforts, including organizing events like the Halloween Trunk or Treat, are instrumental in fostering strong community bonds.

The Community Advisory Board includes a range of local residents dedicated to improving Paoli:

Rachel Wyatt Carter : Originally from Brownstown, Carter taught Spanish at Paoli High School from 1987 to 2019. Now retired, she volunteers at the Paoli Food Pantry and is an active member of Paoli United Methodist Church.

Angela Morris : A lifelong Paoli resident, Morris has served over a year on the advisory board and previously spent seven years on the Paoli Chamber of Commerce. She has worked at Inline Solutions for 26 years and is a proud grandmother of 10. Angela enjoys attending her grandchildren's sporting events with her husband, Jason.

Brian Wolfe : Currently a detective with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Wolfe co-founded the advisory board in 2021 with Chief Sanders. Wolfe serves as a precinct committeeman for Paoli Northwest and is committed to building stronger community ties.

Chrissy Evans : Evans, general manager of Super Burger, shares her story of recovery to inspire change and awareness of mental health and addiction issues among high school students. She is active in the board's outreach, especially through a program focused on positive life choices.

Dawn Holliday : Holliday, a lifelong resident of Paoli, joined the board to help connect the community with local law enforcement. She is a mother of two and is dedicated to improving her hometown.

: Holliday, a lifelong resident of Paoli, joined the board to help connect the community with local law enforcement. She is a mother of two and is dedicated to improving her hometown. Donna Dillard: Serving as a current Town Council Member, Dillard frequently attends advisory board meetings to deepen her understanding of the department’s outreach programs. She is also the owner of 3D Auto and a long-time resident of Paoli.

Community members are encouraged to view photos of the individuals listed by visiting the Paoli Police Department’s Facebook page.