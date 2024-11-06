The MFA Oil Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities in areas with a significant MFA Oil presence. Since its inception in 1998, the foundation has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants, including $300,220 in 2023. Grants support programs focused on education, youth development, civic engagement, and strengthening rural communities.

Eligible applicants must be tax-exempt organizations under Section 501(c)(3) and can apply for a grant once every two years. Schools, colleges, and certain community organizations are also eligible. However, the foundation does not fund operating expenses, fundraising events, or political and religious organizations.

The application process opens on November 4, 2024. Nonprofits must submit a Letter of Intent by November 22, 2024. Full applications, limited to the first 50 qualified submissions, are due by December 13, 2024. For more information or to apply, visit mfaoil.com/communityinvolvement/mfaoilfoundation or email mfaoilfoundation@mfaoil.com.

The MFA Oil Foundation operates in Sulphur, Indiana (Crawford County), Oakland City (Gibson County), and Odon (Daviess County).