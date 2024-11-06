Coats for Kids of Orange County has been awarded a grant from the Smithville Charitable Foundation to provide new coats, hats, and gloves to children in need this winter. The program is open to all children requiring winter gear, with no sign-up or preregistration necessary.

To request a coat, parents or guardians can email OrangeCountyCoatsforKids@Yahoo.com or visit the Court Street Commons Building on Paoli Square. The organization asks for the child’s name, coat size, and gender, and offers delivery directly to any Orange County school.

Those wishing to donate can send contributions to 1616 E. State Rd 56, Paoli, IN 47454.