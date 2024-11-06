Erin C. Jones, age 40, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:56 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024, at home.

Erin was born in Troy, New York, on November 29, 1983, to Terry Smith.

She worked at TJ Maxx in Jasper.

Erin was very big in her faith and enjoyed attending church with her various church families.

Erin was a very happy and sociable person, who always had a big smile on her face and never knew a stranger. She was kind, compassionate, and very trusting. She also looked forward to the holidays and family gatherings, and had a knack for remembering everyone’s birthday, loving to send others cards and gifts. Erin was a generous and giving person, always willing to give to others, before taking what she needed herself. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving her son, Seth Jones, Jasper, IN, her parents, Terry and Gregory Smith, Jasper, IN, one sister, Sybil (Bruce) Rodeck, Jasper, IN, one brother, Yosuh Jones, Jasper, IN, two nieces and one nephew, and one great niece and two great nephews.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

