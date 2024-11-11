Joey Rehl meets with Huntingburg Mayor, Neil Elkins, to discuss the recently awarded Community Crossings Grant Funds, the upcoming Christmas season, and continuing projects happening around the City of Huntingburg.
November 11, 2024
