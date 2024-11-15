As the holiday shopping season approaches, online consumers in Indiana and across the United States are becoming prime targets for scams that can compromise personal and financial information. During this busy time of year, criminals intensify their fraudulent activities, utilizing fake websites, phishing emails, and social media fraud to exploit shoppers. These scams can lead to significant financial loss, especially if sensitive information like credit card details is stolen.

A recent survey by AARP revealed that 80% of U.S. consumers have experienced or been targeted by scams during the holiday season, with online shopping fraud being among the most common threats. Consumers may unknowingly fall for fraudulent deals on fake retail websites, which often result in paying for goods that never arrive or, worse, having their credit card information stolen. For more details, click here: AARP Survey on Holiday Scams.

In Indiana, experts warn shoppers to be extra cautious when shopping online. Unfamiliar websites, unsolicited emails, and social media promotions can all be vehicles for scams. Local authorities encourage consumers to verify the legitimacy of online retailers and offers before entering personal information.

Here are some key statistics and tips for shoppers in Indiana:

of U.S. consumers have been targeted by holiday scams. Click here for more: AARP Fraud Watch Network Report. Common online scams include fake retail websites, phishing emails, and social media fraud. Learn more here: FBI Internet Crime Report.

Indiana residents are advised to verify websites before making purchases. Check reviews and look for secure payment methods. Read more here: Indiana Consumer Protection.

Tips for Protecting Yourself

To safeguard against scams, Indiana shoppers should:

Use secure payment methods : Pay with credit cards or services like PayPal, which offer buyer protection.

: Pay with credit cards or services like PayPal, which offer buyer protection. Verify websites : Ensure the website is legitimate by checking for secure payment options and reading customer reviews. For more tips on safe shopping, click here: FTC Shopping Tips.

: Ensure the website is legitimate by checking for secure payment options and reading customer reviews. For more tips on safe shopping, click here: FTC Shopping Tips. Be cautious with unsolicited communications: Don’t click on links from unfamiliar sources, especially during the holidays. Learn more about how to identify phishing scams here: FTC on Phishing.

Reporting Fraud

If you suspect you’ve encountered a scam or fallen victim to one, reporting it promptly is essential. In Indiana, here are some places to file a complaint:

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) : Report fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

: Report fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) : File a report at IC3.gov

: File a report at IC3.gov Indiana Attorney General’s Office: Report scams to the Indiana Consumer Protection Division

By staying vigilant and following these safety steps, Indiana shoppers can reduce their risk and enjoy a secure online shopping experience this holiday season.