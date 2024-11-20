The Our Precious Angels group will hold their annual candlelight vigil, on Sunday, December 8th at 2:00 PM Eastern time. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site overlooking the lake near the south parking lot of the Dubois County Fairgrounds & Park. Any parent who has lost a child, as well as family and friends, are invited to attend and participate.

Our Precious Angels is a not-for-profit support group organization dedicated to assisting parents, friends, and family members dealing with the loss of a child. Dedicated in October 2005, the construction of the memorial site was funded strictly through donations. The main purpose of this lighted memorial site is to provide a peaceful, quiet, and serene place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for family and friends to reflect on the memories of a lost loved one.

All maintenance, improvements and additions to the memorial garden site continues to be dependent on donations. If you would like to donate to the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden Maintenance Fund, you may do so directly by dropping off your donations at Springs Valley Bank & Trust in Jasper. You may also mail your donation check with “Our Precious Angels” on the memo line, to:

Springs Valley Bank & Trust

C/O Teller

P.O. Box 830

Jasper, IN 47547-0830

For more information about the Our Precious Angels organization, contact Bob Bleemel at 812-639-0542 or Lisa Schroering at 812-631-1718