Huntingburg is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Northside Park, scheduled for Tuesday, November 26. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 p.m. to officially welcome the community to this exciting new space. The park is located at 395 W 19th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542, and attendees are asked to use the Hunter’s Crossing entrance off Stellar Way.

Everyone in the community is invited to join the celebration, connect with neighbors, and enjoy complimentary cookies as we mark this special occasion.

For additional details, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211.