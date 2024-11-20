On November 18, 2024, the Tell City Police learned that Daniel Deno, a 31-year-old of Owensboro who had been employed as a Financial Advisor at a local financial institution, was responsible for managing the investments of a 73-year-old Tell City resident. Investigators discovered that Deno had recently misrepresented the details of the victim’s investments, requesting the client to hand over a cash payment intended for Deno’s personal benefit.

Deno was arrested without incident on November 19, 2024. The investigation remains ongoing. He is charged with fraud and theft, both Level 6 felonies. The arrest followed a thorough investigation, and Deno was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center.

The Tell City Police Department encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious financial activity. This investigation was made possible by the client’s awareness, along with the cooperation of the local financial institution, which led to a timely response and the subsequent arrest.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.