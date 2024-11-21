In early November, 223 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received nearly $140 million in state-matching funds for local road projects through the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program (CCMG).

Launched in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns, and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges.

Out of the awardees, 21 local governments received funding. These recipients and the amount of grant money they received are:

Cannelton – $47,719.12

Dubois County – $1,005,866.01

English – $179,403.75

Ferdinand – $201,102.50

Gibson County – $1,500,000.00

Huntingburg – $604,988.76

Jasper – $336,115.80

Loogootee – $1,455,930.75

Milltown – $93,827.80

Newburgh – $887,508.18

Orange County – $1,500,000.00

Orleans – $146,125.06

Patoka – $100,808.81

Perry County – $1,500,000.00

Pike County – $1,498,570.65

Shoals – $235,837.50

Spencer County – $1,500,000.00

Tell City – $995,349.47

Warrick County – $1,395,128.95

Washington – $224,298.6

Winslow – $61,265.62

INDOT holds two CCMG Call for Projects each year, with one in January and one in July. Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings include road and bridge preservation projects with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in connection with these projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations are also eligible for funding. CCMG awards state funds for construction only; maintenance of traffic is part of construction, and does not participate in contingency fees on contractor contracts.

Community Crossings is open to all local government units in the State of Indiana. Match percentages are:

Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25% match.

Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50% match.

Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 people will receive funds using a 75/25% match.

Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 people will receive funds using a 50/50% match.

For more information and to see the full list of this round of funding’s awardees, visit in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/local-public-agency-programs/community-crossing-matching-grant-program/.