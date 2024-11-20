Latest News

With winter approaching, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, is offering a resource for updated locations and hours of warming centers in Indiana.

To see a list of current warming centers click here. Hoosiers can also call 211 or 866-211-9966 to find their nearest warming center.

To report or add a warming center to Indiana 211’s list, contact their resource team by email at in211database@fssa.in.gov.

On By Celia Neukam

