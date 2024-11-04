Latest News

On Sunday night, November 3rd, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working near Saint Anthony when she responded to a single-vehicle crash on Schnellville Road. When Trooper Denk-Mundy arrived, she spoke to the male driver, Rene Alanis Santos. Alanis Santos showed visible signs of impairment. Trooper Denk-Mundy transported Alanis Santos to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance. Alanis Santos was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Rene Alanis Santos, 43, Saint Anthony, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

