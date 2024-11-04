The Area 3 Indiana Beef Cattle Association Meeting will take place on December 11th, 2024 at 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT at The Village Inn, located at 242 South State Road 57 in Petersburg, IN (Glezen, IN).

The IBCA area meetings are open to all beef producers and feature great food, and valuable information on beef issues, policies, programs, and fellowship. There will also be updates on current news and events from the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Indiana Beef Council, Indiana State Board of Animal Health, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and Purdue Extension.

Reservations are required by December 4th and can be made to the Purdue Extension Dubois County office by email at duboisces@purdue.edu or by calling 812-482-1782.