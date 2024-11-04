Cattle producers wanting in-person training and certification for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will soon have an opportunity on November 19, 2024, from 6:30 to 9 PM. The training will be hosted by Purdue Extension at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center (SIPAC), located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road in Dubois.

Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a program that provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers on how good husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management conditions. BQA Certification is valid for a consecutive three-year period, with BQA certification frequently being a requirement for the purchase of cattle by many large-scale buyers.

Pre-registration is required and can be made to the Purdue Extension Dubois County office by emailing kjeck@purdue.edu or calling (812)-482-1782.