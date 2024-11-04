The U.S. Postal Service is set to hold Job Fairs across the state on Thursday, November 14th from 10 AM to 2 PM. The Indiana District is hiring for all positions, paying up to $22.13 per hour, plus some benefits.

These events will be the last Job Fairs in 2024 where individuals can receive immediate in-person assistance with the application process. The Job Fairs will be held in the local area at these locations:

Haubstadt – 107 West Haub Street

Huntingburg – 410 North Jackson Street

Newburgh – 5411 State Route 261