Thomas A. Berg, 76, of St. Anthony, passed away on Monday, November 3rd at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Thomas was born April 6, 1948 in St. Anthony to Clarence and Frieda (Schnell) Berg. He married June Oser on July 25, 1968 in St. Ferdinand Church. Thomas was a former Owner and Operator of Berg’s Garage in St. Anthony. He was a U.S. Army Vet who served during the Vietnam era of 1968-1970. He belonged to St. Anthony American Legion, St. Anthony Knights of Columbus and Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Thomas loved spending time at his farm.

Thomas is survived by his wife, June M. Berg of St. Anthony; son, Jeff (Sandra) Berg and a daughter, Melissa (Steven) Knust all of St. Anthony; five grandchildren, Ethan, Eli and Gavin Knust, Tanner and and Kaylee Berg; a sister, Mary Frey of St. Anthony. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry, Charlie and Ricky Berg; one sister, Betty Berg.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. St. Anthony American Legion Post 493 will provide military graveside rights. Visitation will be Friday, November 8th from 2-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Saturday, at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at becherfuneralhome.com