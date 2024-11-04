In a meeting on Monday morning, the Dubois County Commissioners focused on pressing issues related to preservation and infrastructure improvement. Notably, the session included discussions on historical document preservation, security upgrades for the Courthouse, and road and bridge maintenance.

County Recorder’s Office representatives announced the completion of a significant project that involved scanning historical documents dating back 200 years. The Commissioners previously expressed interest in expanding this initiative to include additional aging documents not covered by the initial project. An agreement was reached to permit the Assistant Recorder to scan these items, pending approval from the County Council. To help recover costs for the County, the Recorder’s Office intends to sell the scanner purchased for this project once it concludes.

Jenny Matheis from the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission updated the Commissioners on the Owner-Occupied Rehab bidding process. Despite difficulties in obtaining bids for essential repairs—especially in roofing, electrical work, and ADA compliance—some bids were successfully acquired. The Commissioners approved the lowest bids for seven contracts presented.

Highway Superintendent Donnie Lueken and County Highway Engineer Brent Wendholt reported on departmental progress. Lueken mentioned ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages and confirmed that hiring for several open positions is underway. The Commissioners approved the closure of sanitation sites on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day and on November 28 for Thanksgiving.

Wendholt provided an update on the condition of Bridge 78 at 600 West and Division, noting that repairs are beyond the capabilities of the County’s bridge crew due to the extent of necessary work, which includes hydro-demolition and redesign. The Commissioners approved his request to seek appropriations for the design phase, which is projected to cost approximately $93,000, with additional construction funding to be requested later if the design is approved. They also agreed to begin the process of implementing a fee for utility permits, aimed at enhancing accountability and creating a fund for road repairs related to utility work.

In a separate initiative, Tammy Humbert, Director of Dubois County Emergency Management, received approval from the Commissioners to approach the Council for the purchase of much-needed security equipment for the Courthouse. Humbert emphasized the urgency of upgrading the existing security hardware and presented her recommendations, along with quotes for the proposed purchases.

For further information on these updates and more, residents can visit the Dubois County government website at duboiscountyin.org/government.