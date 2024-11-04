Gary Caldemeyer, age 66, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 1, 2024, at his residence.

He was born December 23, 1957, in Huntingburg, to Norman and Betty (Blount) Caldemeyer; and married Karen Miller on November 26, 1982, at St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg. Gary worked as a bricklayer and was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stendal. He was an avid I.U. Basketball, Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Cardinals fan; and attended the Indianapolis 500 races yearly. Gary enjoyed being outdoors, working on projects around his property, going on trips with his family, and just being with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sharon Roettger.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Caldemeyer of Stendal; one son and daughter-in-law, Brent (Brooke) Caldemeyer of Jeffersonville; and six siblings, Brenda (Jerry) Houchin of Stendal, Larry (Denise) Caldemeyer of Lynnville, Karen (Rodney) Dixon of Winslow, Rita (Mark) Williams of Stendal, Kutina (Albert) Kline of Holland and William (Jolene) Caldemeyer of Stendal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Stendal. Pastor John Beasley will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5th; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com