Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announced that it has achieved accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. Memorial Hospital was rated five stars for Hip Fracture Treatment. In addition, Memorial Hospital was ranked #2 in Indiana for orthopedic surgery. These achievements place Memorial Hospital in the upper echelon of hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.

Keith Miller, Chief Administrative Officer of Memorial Hospital and Deaconess Health System Indiana Region President, stated, “Our dedicated caregivers work extremely hard at creating high-quality, compassionate care for those we serve and also seamless care between departments. These recognitions are a testament to that work as hip fracture and orthopedic surgery patients interact with multiple departments in person, while many others contribute behind the scenes. Congratulations to everyone, and a special thank you to all of our orthopedic surgeons for their work in achieving these results!”

Memorial Hospital’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.*

“Healthgrades commends Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for their clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including hip fracture treatment and orthopedic surgery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Memorial Hospital’s leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in Indiana and nationwide.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.