As part of the Great American Smokeout, Daviess Community Hospital and the Daviess County Tobacco Free Coalition invite current and former smokers to take charge of their lung health at the Breathe Easy Health Event. This special event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 E. Walnut St., Washington.

This event is designed to provide free and discounted screenings that are easy, quick, and could detect potential lung health issues early, before symptoms even appear.

“We’re excited to offer these tests at little or no cost to help our community members take the first step toward better lung health,” said Chrissy Browning, RT(R)(M)(CT)(BD), Imaging Services Manager at Daviess Community Hospital. “By identifying possible issues early, we’re giving people the opportunity to address any concerns before they become more serious.”

Screenings offered include:

Free Carbon Monoxide Screening : This simple test detects carbon monoxide levels in the body, a toxic gas that can cause serious health problems. No referral or provider order is needed.

: This simple test detects carbon monoxide levels in the body, a toxic gas that can cause serious health problems. No referral or provider order is needed. Free Spirometry Test : This test measures lung function by checking how much air you can breathe in and out, which can help detect early signs of conditions like COPD. If you’re a current or former smoker, this test can help catch issues before they progress. No referral is required.

: This test measures lung function by checking how much air you can breathe in and out, which can help detect early signs of conditions like COPD. If you’re a current or former smoker, this test can help catch issues before they progress. No referral is required. $49 Low Dose CT Lung Screening : Designed for early lung cancer detection, this test can find cancer when it’s most treatable. To qualify, patients must: Be aged 40 to 80. Smoke currently or have quit within the last 15 years. Have a 20 pack-year smoking history (e.g., 1 pack a day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years). Be referred by a provider. Contact your provider today to discuss eligibility.

: Designed for early lung cancer detection, this test can find cancer when it’s most treatable. To qualify, patients must:

“We know early detection can make all the difference, and these tests offer a clear, easy way to assess lung health,” Browning added. “Our hope is to reach as many people as possible in our community who may be at risk.”

All screenings and tests must be paid for at the time of service. Insurance will not be billed. Payment options include cash, check, and credit card.

For more information, call (812) 254-9324.

“Take the first step to better lung health on Nov. 21 – your health is worth it,” Browning said.