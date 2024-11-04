The Arminta Sue Magner Scholarship honors the legacy of Arminta Sue Magner, who was born on December 6, 1939, in Orange County. The daughter of James and Alice Kellams Wells, Arminta dedicated much of her life to her community, raising her two children in the area.

Known for her remarkable work ethic, Arminta tirelessly strived to improve the lives of those around her. Her adventurous spirit and passion for discovery shone through in her various career pursuits. Despite facing limited access to quality education in her own youth, she strongly believed in the transformative power of education.

Established by her children, the Arminta Sue Magner Scholarship aims to preserve her legacy of hard work and kindness. This annual scholarship is awarded to a senior ranked in the top 10% of their class at either Paoli or Orleans High School, with the intention of helping deserving students further their educational aspirations at any campus of Indiana University.

Scholarship Criteria:

Must be a graduating senior from Paoli or Orleans High School.

Must plan to attend any campus of Indiana University.

Must be in the top 10% of their graduating class and demonstrate financial need.

To contribute to the Arminta Sue Magner Scholarship, please visit PayPal and include the memo “Arminta Sue Magner Scholarship.” Alternatively, donations can be mailed as a check to the Orange County Community Foundation Inc. at 1075 N Sandy Hook Rd., Ste 2, Paoli, IN 47454.

For more information contact the Orange County Community Foundation at 812-723-4150. Support the future of education in Orange County by honoring Arminta’s dedication to learning and community.