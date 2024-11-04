The Holland Events Committee recently presented a check to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department, expressing deep gratitude for the firefighters’ service to the community. On behalf of the committee, members highlighted their appreciation for the time and personal risks volunteer firefighters take, often stepping away from family to ensure the safety of Holland’s residents.

The committee also acknowledged the fire department’s ongoing support during events like the Holland Fest, where firefighters assist in making the event a success for the town each year.

Community members interested in donating to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department are encouraged to reach out to Fire Chief Corey Weiler or contact the department via Facebook.