The American Legion Riders, Chapter #147, are bringing holiday cheer to Jasper with their upcoming “Cookies with Santa Claus” event. Families are invited to join in on the fun on November 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 1220 N Newton Street, Jasper, Indiana.
This festive event promises a cozy afternoon where children can enjoy cookies and meet Santa Claus himself. It’s a wonderful opportunity to create lasting holiday memories, and all are welcome to attend.
Be sure to stop by and celebrate the season with the American Legion Riders and Santa Claus!
You must be logged in to post a comment.