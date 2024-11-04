The American Legion Riders, Chapter #147, are bringing holiday cheer to Jasper with their upcoming “Cookies with Santa Claus” event. Families are invited to join in on the fun on November 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 1220 N Newton Street, Jasper, Indiana.

This festive event promises a cozy afternoon where children can enjoy cookies and meet Santa Claus himself. It’s a wonderful opportunity to create lasting holiday memories, and all are welcome to attend.

Be sure to stop by and celebrate the season with the American Legion Riders and Santa Claus!