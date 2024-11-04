Reid Wendholt, an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School and a youth bowler at Eastown Recreation claimed victory at the November Tri-State Tour tournament held at Ross Cottom Lanes in Muddy, Illinois. The Tri-State Tour, a competitive event that rotates monthly across bowling centers in the tri-state area, is an adult tournament allowing youth bowlers to participate and compete for scholarship funds instead of cash prizes.

This month’s tournament featured 69 participants, including 60 adult bowlers and 9 youth competitors. Wendholt’s achievement in this mixed competition highlights his skill and determination, making Eastown Recreation and his community proud.