The Grinch will be visiting The Astra Theatre this Christmas season, and everyone is invited to bring their best holiday cheer to help his heart grow. The 2018 animated film, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch, will be shown on the big screen on Saturday, December 7, with a special matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com. General admission for both main floor and balcony seating is $5.00. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with the movie set to begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest Christmas attire to add to the festive atmosphere.

Fans of Whoville will enjoy immersing themselves in the holiday spirit as Cindy Lou and the villagers celebrate Christmas. This is a perfect opportunity to experience the holiday magic, inspired by Cindy Lou’s kindness and the loyalty of the Grinch’s devoted friend, Max, which are sure to warm everyone’s hearts.

Be sure to secure your tickets soon and plan to join in the holiday fun! The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

In addition to the Grinch showing, don’t miss the last two shows of Next Act, Inc.’s 2024 season. Comedian Steve Hytner will be performing on Saturday, November 23, followed by singer-songwriter Chris Knight, who will close out the season with a concert on Saturday, December 14. For tickets and information on all upcoming shows, visit AstraTheater.com.

Located in downtown Jasper, Indiana, the historic Astra Theatre recently underwent renovations and now features 357 seats across the main floor and balcony. The theatre’s concession stand offers a variety of snacks along with local craft and domestic beer and wine, available for purchase.