The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has released its October 2024 activity report, detailing the extensive efforts made across the department’s divisions to maintain public safety and support the community.

In total, the office responded to 823 dispatched calls, encompassing police, fire, and EMS services, while handling 676 calls for service through the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD).

Patrol Division

The Patrol Division was busy throughout October, addressing a range of incidents. Officers conducted 136 traffic stops and responded to 34 accidents. They also provided motorist assistance 12 times and conducted 10 welfare checks. Other notable activities included responding to 11 domestic incidents, 15 animal complaints, and assisting other agencies on 24 occasions. Officers also engaged directly with the public, with 111 instances of citizens reaching out to speak with an officer. Additionally, deputies conducted 15 warrant services and checked in on 9 local businesses as part of community patrols.

School Resource Officer (SRO) Division

The School Resource Officer Division actively supported local schools, attending 9 school activities and resolving 5 school-related incidents. This work underscores the department’s commitment to student safety and maintaining a secure learning environment.

Jail Division

The Jail Division processed 29 bookings in October, with 20 of those arrests occurring within the county. The facility’s population peaked at 39 inmates during the month. Additionally, the sheriff’s office reported 30 registered sex and violent offenders residing in the county.

Sheriff Jeff Howell expressed his gratitude for the department’s dedicated team, emphasizing their role in community protection and public service. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office continues to be an essential resource, addressing a wide array of incidents and ensuring that both residents and visitors are safe.

For more information, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at their English, Indiana location or by phone at (812) 338-2802.