An ongoing investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jasper resident on multiple felony charges. Officers located over 150g of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Clinton J. Allen, 45, of Jasper is charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, level 6 felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

An ongoing investigation from October 24, 2024, led Narcotics Detectives with the Dubois County Sheriffs Office into being granted a search warrant for a Jasper residence on October 25. At approximately 9:31am on October 25, DCSO Narcotics Detectives were assisted by officers from the Jasper Police Department in executing a search warrant for the Leopold Street residence. During the execution of the search warrant, officers located a black safe hidden in the rafters of the ceiling, containing 5 individual bags of a white crystal-like substance, several items of paraphernalia including those containing a burnt, white residue and those indicative of the distribution of illegal narcotics. All items were seized and secured for evidence. The suspected methamphetamine weighed a total of 155.4 grams, or approximately 5.5 ounces.

Clinton J. Allen was booked into the Dubois County Security Center where he is being held on the above offenses. Allen made his initial court appearance in the Dubois County Superior Court on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

