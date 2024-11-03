On the Afternoon of Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, Jasper Police Department Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress taking place at 426 West 14th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as 41-year-old, David Porter, of Bristow, sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle parked in front of the residence. Porter disregarded verbal commands from Law Enforcement and attempted to flee the scene, forcing officers to use physical tactics and tasers to remove him from the vehicle.

Porter was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Burglary, Residential Entry, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Law Enforcement.