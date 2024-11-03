A funeral home in Dale will soon be holding its grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

This business called Rainy Funeral Home is located at 109 West Hammond Street in Dale and is a first-generation funeral home offering a range of personalized services.

Their ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at 10 AM CST, and will give opportunity for the public to meet the Rainy Family and tour their newly renovated facility.

To learn more about Rainy Funeral Home and the services they offer, call 812-937-2181, or visit raineyfuneralhome.com/.