During the past 10 months, the Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug investigation involving the Rebels Marathon gas station in Rockport. During the investigation, a warrant was issued for Siddharth Aniker, of Owensboro, KY, for Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

On November 1st, officers obtained further evidence of illegal drug activity at the business, and a search was obtained for the business through the Spencer County Circuit Court. During the search, a large quantity of Schedule I Controlled Substances was located inside and outside of the business. Aniker was taken into custody on his outstanding warrant and booked into the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you up to date if more information becomes available.