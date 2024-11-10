Multiple local schools recently were recognized for their significant commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military by being newly designated or having their designation renewed as an Indiana Purple Star School. This year’s designations across Indiana include 129 newly designated Purple Star Schools and two schools that renewed their designation. The designation is valid for three years.

The schools in the local area receiving this designation were all from the Pike County School Corporation. These schools were:

Petersburg Elementary

Pike Central High School

Winslow Elementary School

Schools receiving the Purple Star designation meet the following criteria:

Have an assigned point of contact for military families,

Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact,

Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans, students, and families,

Host an annual military program (for example, Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.),

Have a public military display recognizing service members,

Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families, and

Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed an interview.

To see the full list of schools receiving purple star designation, click here.