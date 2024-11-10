The Celebration Singers have announced their 2024 Christmas Concert Schedule. These concerts they will holding are free and open to all, and will take place:

Sunday, December 1st – 3 PM – Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg

Saturday, December 7th – 7 PM – St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand

Sunday, December 8th – 3 PM – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville

Sunday, December 15th – 3 PM – Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper

Sunday, December 22nd – 2 PM – Legacy Living in Jasper

While there is no admission charge; free-will donations will be accepted at the end of the performances to help defray the non-profit choir’s expenses.

The non-denominational, all-volunteer community choir features approximately 60 singers from Dubois, Spencer, and Pike Counties who love to share their love of music. To learn more about the group visit their website at celebrationsingers.org, or their Facebook page at facebook.com/TheCelebrationSingers/.