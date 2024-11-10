Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has been recognized as a leader in healthcare service excellence, receiving 11 prestigious awards at the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference this week hosted by Custom Learning Systems.

DCH’s award-winning achievements included:

Legacy Award:

Dr. Suresh Lohano – Recognized for his profound influence on DCH and dedication to the healthcare community

Summit Award Recipients:

Outstanding Staffing Fix Transformation – DCH Peak Performers

Pinnacle Achievers:

Implementation Coordinator – 1st Year: Angie Steiner

Angie Steiner Motivating Administrator: Jenna Bedwell

Jenna Bedwell Outstanding 1st Year Service Excellence Initiative: Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital Service Excellence Advisor Team: Reading Rainbow

Reading Rainbow Service Excellence Ambassador: Beth Grant

Breakthrough Awards:

Ruby Achievement: HCAHPS Response of Hospital Staff (26.62% improvement)

HCAHPS Response of Hospital Staff (26.62% improvement) Ruby Achievement: HCAHPS Hospital Environment – Quiet (26.62% improvement)

HCAHPS Hospital Environment – Quiet (26.62% improvement) Emerald Achievement: HCAHPS Communication with Nurses (26.62% improvement)

HCAHPS Communication with Nurses (26.62% improvement) Bronze Improvement: HCAHPS Recommend the Hospital (26.62% improvement)

In 2024, the Summit Awards committee reviewed 311 nominations from 30 healthcare organizations across 14 states, selecting 115 Pinnacle Achievers as outstanding performers. The prestigious Summit Award, presented to only 31 recipients, is the highest honor in healthcare service excellence, celebrating notable improvements in patient experience and staff engagement.

Additionally, DCH received four Breakthrough Awards, which were presented during the Breakthrough Awards & National Rural Honor Roll Luncheon on November 6th, 2024.