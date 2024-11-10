Santa’s Reindeer Ranch has announced the grand opening of their Reindeer Encounters this holiday season starting November 22nd, 2024.

Located just minutes from Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, the offers guests the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with their reindeer, learn about their magical habits, and create lasting memories with family and friends.

Reindeer Encounters will be available on select dates through the holiday season and beyond, and reservations are required. Due to limited availability, those interested in visiting are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible.

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to stay updated on events, visit their website at SantaClausReindeer.com.