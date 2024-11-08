Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Steve Lindauer of the Shiloh Cemetery Association, and Doyle Evans, Local Coordinator of Wreaths Across America, about the upcoming ceremony to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

To see more information about the Ceremony happening at Shiloh Cemetery on December 14th, 2024, or to donate a wreath, you can visit their website: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/inshil

https://youtu.be/oB9QbeWU92g

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

