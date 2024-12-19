The 2025 Miss, Teen, Little Miss, and Little Mister Shamrock Pageants have announced they are now accepting applications. The contest itself is set to take place on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025, at the Ireland Elementary School.

The Miss Shamrock contest is open are those who currently attend or have graduated from Jasper High School, have attended Ireland Elementary, or live in Madison or Boone Township. Contestants must be ages 16-23 and must be 16 or older by March 17th, 2025, and 23 or younger on March 17th, 2025. Contestants will be judged and will be required to wear three different categories of outfits: Professional Business Attire, “Wearing of the Green,” and Evening Gown.

The Miss Teen Shamrock is open to those who attend Jasper Middle School, Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School, have attended Ireland Elementary, or live in Madison or Boone Township. Contestants must be ages 12-15 as of March 17th, 2025. Contestants will be judged and will be required to wear three different categories of outfits: Professional Business Attire, “Wearing of the Green,” and Evening Gown.

The Little Miss & Little Mister contests are open to those in grades 1-4 and a current student at Ireland Elementary or live in Madison or Boone Township. Contestants will be judged and will be required to wear two different categories of outfits: “Wearing of the Green” and a party outfit.

For all age levels, there will be several opportunities for the contestants to meet one another and receive helpful tips prior to the pageant. Although these are not required, they are highly encouraged to attend. Contestants will be notified of when these events will be held.

The first of these optional events will be an informational meeting and first rehearsal on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 at the Ireland Elementary School Cafeteria, with the meeting for the Little Miss and Mister contests at 5 PM, and for the Miss and Teen contests at 6 PM.

There are multiple mandatory events to attend, and the details are as follows:

Dress rehearsal – Tuesday & Thursday, February 18 and 20, 2025

Pageant Day – Sunday, February 23, 2025

“Light Up Ireland Event” – Friday, February 28, 2025

The St. Patrick’s Celebration Weekend – March 14-16, 2025 (New 2025 Shamrock Court)

The deadline to enter is Friday, February 14th, 2025, and the application form can be found at stpatsirelandin.com/missshamrock.