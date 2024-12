The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2025 Legislative Breakfast is set to take place on Saturday, January 18th, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Building Theater.

This event is an opportunity for the public to meet their state legislators and find out what happens during the legislative session. There is no cost to attend and snacks will be provided for attendees.