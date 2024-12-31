On December 31, 2024, at 6:24 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a fire in the 7000 block of East State Road 64 near Francisco. Multiple Officers responded to the scene as well as Francisco Fire Department. Upon arriving law enforcement officers attempted to gain entry into the house where they discovered a deceased person. Law enforcement officers could not go further into the house due to the conditions surrounding the fire. Once Francisco Fire arrived on scene a second person was discovered deceased in the residence.



Francisco Fire was assisted in containing the fire by the Oakland City Fire Territory, Bart Township Fire, and the Patoka Township Fire Department.



Law Enforcement Officers initially on the scene were the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland City Police Department, and the Indiana State Police.



This is an active death and fire investigation being investigated in partnership by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Gibson County Coroner, Indiana State Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

