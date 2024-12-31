Betty L. Fields, age 94, of Monticello, Indiana, passed away on December 26, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 14, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Grover and Lilly Hodge. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and volunteering at the food pantry in Monticello, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and loving husband, Dr. Max Fields.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamala Coccaro-Loy; grandson, William (Leah) Loy; and by two great-grandchildren, Claire and Josephine Loy.

No services will be held at this time. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willowdale Village, 404 West Willow Road, Dale, IN 47523. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com