Angela “Jan” Morgan, of Huntingburg, passed away on December 29th, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper.

She was born on July 26, 1955, in Jasper to Russell “Buzz” and Mary Lou (Pekinpaugh) McCraney. Jan was a member of V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary and Huntingburg Eagles 3335 Auxiliary where she had previously served as their chaplain. She loved playing BINGO with her sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Russell “Terry” McCraney; and a sister, Kay McCraney.

Jan is survived by her children, Benjamin McCraney of Huntingburg, Mandi Hayes of Evansville, Kody Morgan of Huntingburg, Kati Morgan of Huntingburg; siblings, Paul “Mac” (Denise) McCraney of Long Island, New York, Mark “Pete” (Sharon) McCraney of Patoka, Pia (Steve) Wyland of Winslow, Jalain Sutt of Monroe City, James “Jimmy” McCraney of New York; seven grandchildren, Desiree, Skyla, Jayda, Waylon, Charlotte, Willow and Walker.

There will not be any services held at this time. Nass and Son, Inc. Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

