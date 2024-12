In this episode, Steve Lindauer talks with Kenneth Speedy LeFevre, the newly appointed Veterans Service Officer for Dubois County, about where he comes from, his service experience with the US Marines, and what he hopes to accomplish in becoming the new Dubois County VSO.

Are you a Veteran living in Dubois County, and don’t know where to start your benefits journey? Start here: https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/veterans_service_office/index.php

https://youtu.be/oXdvi_inRyI