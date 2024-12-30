The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP) is set to run from January 1st through March 31st and does so each year. During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period you can:

Switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan

Drop your Medicare Advantage Plan

Return to Original Medicare

Add a standalone Part D Plan, but only if you dropped your Medicare Advantage Plan and returned to Original Medicare.

To change your drug coverage during this period, you must disenroll from your Medicare Advantage Plan and join a different Medicare Advantage Plan with prescription drug coverage or Original Medicare with a stand-alone Part D plan.

Changes made during the Medicare Advantage OEP will take effect the first of the month following the month you enroll. If you want to keep your Medicare Advantage Plan, you should not use the MA OEP to change drug coverage.

It is recommended to keep in mind that if you go back to Original Medicare now, you may not be able to buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy without being underwritten. This means you could pay higher premiums and have a waiting period for pre-existing conditions or be denied coverage.

The Medicare Plan Finder can help you find, compare, and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage plan, at medicare.gov/plan-compare.

SHIP has more than 75 sites throughout Indiana, and you can find a SHIP site near you at in.gov/ship/find – anindiana-ship-location/. Their counselors can assist you in person, by phone at their helpline at (800) 452-4800, or virtually.

SHIP also offers presentations and educational events throughout Indiana. You can check out their list of state-wide events at in.gov/ship/ship-presentations -and-events/.

Follow SHIP on social media for informative Medicare-related videos, updates, and announcements, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.