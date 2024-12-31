State Senator Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) is encouraging residents of Senate District 48 to take his online survey to offer feedback and insight on important issues he may see during the upcoming legislative session.

Senate District 48 includes all of Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike, and Spencer counties in southwest Indiana. Hoosiers can verify their legislators online at iga.in.gov/information/find-legislators.

Schmitt’s survey can be found online at tinyurl.com/SchmittSurvey.

Schmitt is also encouraging constituents to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Schmitt can be reached by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt or by phone at 800-382-9467.