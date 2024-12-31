The Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Nature Conservancy, and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency have joined forces to implement the Cover Crop Premium Discount Program for the fifth year in a row.

Beginning January 1st, 2025, this program will provide farmers with a unique opportunity to receive financial incentives for implementing cover crops in their operations. Farmers who plant cover crops on owned or rented acres will receive a $5 per acre crop insurance premium discount.

Farmers who planted cover crops in the fall of 2024 are eligible to apply. This program is eligible for 50 out of the 92 counties in Indiana, including Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Spencer, and Warrick.

For more details on the program, visit in.gov/isda/divisions/soil-conservation/cover-crop-premium-discount-program.