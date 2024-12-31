The DNR will be offering its 2025 Indiana State Park challenges to adventurous Hoosiers looking for a challenge or a reason to get outdoors. This year there are 12 challenges at different properties ranging in difficulty and type.

The newest challenge is the Falls of the Ohio State Park Fossil Challenge. The challenge invites explorers to discover unique fossil features on the 390-million-year-old Devonian fossil beds, which are among the largest exposed beds in the world.

All state park challenges encourage exploration, and most have a physical fitness component, but the fossil challenge also features a mental matching and discovery component. As guests walk around the fossil beds (if the river level permits) for fitness, they will try to match these ancient treasures in the limestone with the challenge brochure photos.

For hiking enthusiasts, there are many hiking trail challenges to conquer. The longest mileage for hikers is at Charlestown State Park, with the challenge to hike all 16.3 miles of trails at the park. The shortest mileage is the 1.5-mile hike at Indiana Dunes State Park which contains a 552-ft vertical climb, and where hikers will traverse three of the tallest sand dunes.

Small boaters can enjoy paddling challenges at Chain O’Lakes State Park, with its winding nine-lake challenge, and at Summit Lake State Park, with its two kayak trails challenge. Both offer healthy challenges on the water with many wildlife viewing opportunities.

Challenges can be completed over several visits to the parks. To find a list of all the State Park Challenges and more details about them, visit dnr.IN.gov/healthy.