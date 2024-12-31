Kathy Lynn Valentine, 68, of Huntingburg, passed away at her home on December 30, 2024.

She was born December 16, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan to Homer John and Valada Carol (Faass) Valentine. Kathy enjoyed being with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kevin Valentine; and a sister Kim Maue.

She is survived by four sons, Kenny (Tracy) Kaeck of Jasper, Kelly (fiancé, Sara Davis) Kaeck of Huntingburg, Mike (Megan) Kaeck of Huntingburg, Jacob Kaeck of Petersburg; siblings, Johnny (Tara) Dimmett of Lynnville, Cristal (Ricky) Kiper of Spurgeon, Keith Valentine of Boonville, Karen (Keith) Crooks of Evansville, Angie (Brad) McConnell of Boonville; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com