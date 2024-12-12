The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation, a private foundation established following the recent affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System, is proud to announce Christian Blome as its new President, effective January 1, 2025.

The Foundation is focused on serving the eight counties within Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s service region. Guided by the mission to “Create a Culture of Health and Wellness for the Betterment of our Communities,” the organization seeks to promote vibrant, healthy communities through its $20 million endowment.

The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation is a grant-making organization that will not be fundraising but will collaborate with community and hospital foundations to achieve the vision of “Healthy Communities.”

Outgoing Foundation President Meredith Lambe played an instrumental role in launching the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation. Her efforts to establish the Foundation’s brand and facilitate listening sessions across the region have laid a strong foundation for the organization’s future.

Christian Blome is currently Assistant Vice President of Talent and Training Solutions for Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI), and was previously Dean of the Vincennes University Jasper Campus. His leadership experience spans community development, education, healthcare, and workforce engagement. Blome’s proven ability to foster collaboration, advocate for thriving communities, and align resources with local needs makes him uniquely positioned to guide the Foundation toward its vision.

“I am honored to lead the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation and build on the great work that Meredith and the Board have started,” said Blome. “The Foundation is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact, and I am eager to collaborate with local partners to enhance health and wellness for the communities we serve.”

Board Chair Tonya Heim expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter. “We are thrilled to welcome Christian as our new President. His experience and knowledge of the communities we serve will help us continue to establish our grant priorities and execute our grantmaking goals and mission.”

For more information about the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation, please contact Christian Blome at christian.blome@beingforothers.org.