The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas trees for Huntingburg residents beginning on Friday, January 3, 2025. Future pickups will take place on Fridays, January 10; January 17; and January 24. Christmas trees must be placed near the curb and easy see. To have a Christmas tree picked up, residents are required to call the City Office at (812)683-2211 by Thursday, January 23. As a reminder, trees must be real, and all lights must be removed.

For more information, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211.