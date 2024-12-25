Monday evening, December 23, 2024, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet SUV near Cannelburg for traveling 69-mph in a 45-mph zone and a non-working taillight. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Kenneth Evinger. While speaking to Evinger, Trooper Collins recognized indicators of criminal activity. Trooper Collins ordered Evinger to exit the vehicle and Evinger refused. While Trooper Collins was waiting for other officers to assist, Evinger sped from the scene and Trooper Collins began to pursue. During the pursuit, Evinger reached speeds near 100-mph . The chase continued onto rural county roads in Daviess County, where the Chevrolet left the roadway, lost a tire, and eventually got stuck in a ditch. Evinger fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, and Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist in searching for Evinger. Officers located Evinger hiding in the woods with the assistance of a K-9 and drones. Evinger was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Jail.

While officers were searching for Evinger, Troopers went to Evinger’s residence. Troopers observed more signs of criminal activity at the residence and applied for a search warrant. A search warrant was issued through the Daviess County Court for Evinger’s residence. Inside the residence Troopers located approximately nine grams of suspected methamphetamine, over six pounds of suspected marijuana, controlled substances, and paraphernalia.

This was a coordinated effort by multiple agencies to locate a suspect safely.

Arrested and Charges:

Kenneth G. Evinger, 47, Montgomery, IN.

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts) – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement (Vehicle) – Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash – Class B Misdemeanor

Criminal Recklessness – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Austin Collins

Assisting Officers – Lieutenant Jason Allen, Sergeant John Davis, Trooper Teresa Vaal, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy, and Trooper Blake Leary

Assisting Agencies – Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, and Pike County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.